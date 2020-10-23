AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT Raised to $22.50

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $22.00 to $22.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AltaGas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $13.32 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.94. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $17.36.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

