Altagas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ALA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Altagas and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.96.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$17.48 on Monday. Altagas has a 52-week low of C$8.71 and a 52-week high of C$22.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a PE ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.14.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Altagas’s payout ratio is 66.76%.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

