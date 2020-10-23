Altagas (TSE:ALA) PT Raised to C$22.50

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altagas’ FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALA. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark upped their price target on Altagas from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday. CSFB upgraded Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Altagas from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.96.

Altagas stock opened at C$17.48 on Monday. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$8.71 and a 12-month high of C$22.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.14.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Altagas’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

