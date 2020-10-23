Altagas (TSE:ALA) Upgraded to Outperform at CSFB

CSFB upgraded shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$20.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$18.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Altagas and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Altagas in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Altagas in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.96.

TSE:ALA opened at C$17.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.14. Altagas has a twelve month low of C$8.71 and a twelve month high of C$22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.74.

Altagas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$989.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Altagas will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

