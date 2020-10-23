American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. 140166 cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $31.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.60) by $0.06. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 192,632 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 107,130 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 66.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,658,985 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,822,000 after buying an additional 585,139 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group by 137.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,546 shares of the airline’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

