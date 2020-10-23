American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AMWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Woodmark from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. American Woodmark has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $117.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total transaction of $357,421.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,524 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 420,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 263,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,944,000 after purchasing an additional 151,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 256,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

