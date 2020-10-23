Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $275.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMGN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $254.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $227.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $133.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,729,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,493,360,000 after buying an additional 2,267,217 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amgen by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,358,990 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,942,796,000 after buying an additional 3,911,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after buying an additional 501,592 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,576,312,000 after buying an additional 171,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,901,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $920,241,000 after buying an additional 166,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

