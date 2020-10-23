Analysts Anticipate Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) to Post $0.05 EPS

Analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NASDAQ:SAND) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Sandstorm Gold reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sandstorm Gold.

Sandstorm Gold (NASDAQ:SAND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Friday, September 25th.

NASDAQ:SAND opened at $8.28 on Friday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

