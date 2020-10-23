Analysts Expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Will Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dover’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.47. Dover reported earnings per share of $1.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dover will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dover.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. Dover’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOV. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 442.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. Dover has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $120.26. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.32 and its 200 day moving average is $100.96.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

