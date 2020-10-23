Analysts Offer Predictions for Winnebago Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

WGO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Cfra upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.65. Winnebago Industries has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,139,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,556,000 after purchasing an additional 164,390 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,678,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 276,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.