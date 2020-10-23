Analysts Set Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT at $26.00

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

KIGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.53. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.