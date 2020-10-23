Analysts Set Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Price Target at $22.50

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

PRIM opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. Primoris Services has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $951.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.33. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $281,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 218.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

