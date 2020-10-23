Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $18.00

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.
SEOAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.
SEOAY stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37.
Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile
Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.
