Analysts Set Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) PT at $18.00

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

SEOAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

SEOAY stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.37.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Stora Enso Oyj Company Profile

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods.

