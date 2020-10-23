Analyzing 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Biostage (NYSE:BSTG)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Biostage (OTCMKTS:BSTG) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares 3M and Biostage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.38% 46.86% 11.03% Biostage N/A -929.18% -400.56%

3M has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biostage has a beta of -0.44, suggesting that its share price is 144% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.6% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Biostage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of 3M shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Biostage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 3M and Biostage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 2 8 2 0 2.00 Biostage 0 0 0 0 N/A

3M currently has a consensus target price of $170.46, suggesting a potential downside of 0.15%. Given 3M’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3M is more favorable than Biostage.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3M and Biostage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $32.14 billion 3.08 $4.57 billion $9.10 18.88 Biostage N/A N/A -$8.33 million N/A N/A

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Biostage.

Summary

3M beats Biostage on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets. The Transportation and Electronics provides electronics, such as display materials and systems, electronic materials solutions; automotive and aerospace, and commercial solutions; advanced materials; and transportation safety products to transportation and electronic original equipment manufacturer customers. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, drug delivery systems, and food safety products to healthcare industry. The Consumer segment provides home improvement, home care, and consumer health care products, as well as stationery and office supplies to various consumers. This segment is also involved in the retail auto care business. It offers its products through various e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers, as well as directly to users. 3M Company has a strategic collaboration with Merry Maids in residential cleaning sector. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

About Biostage

Biostage, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing bioengineered organ implants based on its Cellframe technology. The company's Cellframe technology comprises a biocompatible scaffold that is seeded with the recipient's own stem cells. It is developing its Cellframe technology to treat life-threatening conditions of the esophagus, bronchus, or trachea. The company was formerly known as Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Biostage, Inc. in March 2016. Biostage, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Holliston, Massachusetts.

