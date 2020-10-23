Analyzing Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Mansfelder Metals (OTCMKTS:MNSF) and Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Mansfelder Metals alerts:

0.1% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Mansfelder Metals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Norsk Hydro ASA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mansfelder Metals and Norsk Hydro ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mansfelder Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Norsk Hydro ASA 2 5 2 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Mansfelder Metals and Norsk Hydro ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A Norsk Hydro ASA -3.32% 1.97% 0.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mansfelder Metals and Norsk Hydro ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mansfelder Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Norsk Hydro ASA $17.17 billion 0.33 -$206.02 million $0.06 46.67

Mansfelder Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Norsk Hydro ASA.

Risk and Volatility

Mansfelder Metals has a beta of -3.16, suggesting that its share price is 416% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Norsk Hydro ASA has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Norsk Hydro ASA beats Mansfelder Metals on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mansfelder Metals

Mansfelder Metals, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and trading of aluminum products. The company's products include aluminum sheets, foils, strips, and blanks for use by industrial and commercial fabricators of aluminum products. It also produces aluminum foil for food and beverage packaging, pharmaceutical packaging, and technical applications. Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. was formerly known as Cathay Merchant Group, Inc. and it changed its name to Mansfelder Metals, Ltd. in 2004. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina. The Primary Metal segment is involved in the primary aluminum production, remelting, and casting activities. This segment principally offers extrusion, sheet, and standard ingots, as well as foundry alloys. The Metal Markets segment sells products from the company's primary metal plants; operates remelters; and trades in physical and financial metals. The Rolled Products segment operates rolling mills and a primary metal plant. This segment principally offers aluminum foils, strips, sheets, and lithographic plates for application in the packaging, automotive, building and general engineering, and transport industries, as well as for offset printing plates. The Extruded Solutions segment offers extrusion profiles, building systems, and precision tubing products for construction, automotive and heating, and ventilation and air conditioning sectors. The Energy segment owns and operates 26 hydroelectric power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 2,000 MW in Norway. Norsk Hydro ASA was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Mansfelder Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mansfelder Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.