ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

ANSS stock opened at $327.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $324.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.05. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $200.07 and a one year high of $357.92.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.75.

In related news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,207 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,301. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

