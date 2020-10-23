Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Given Sector Perform Rating at Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ANFGF opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

