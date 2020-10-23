Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) Price Target Cut to C$9.42 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) (TSE:APHA) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from C$10.00 to C$9.42 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Cormark boosted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.52.

Aphria Inc. (APHA.TO) stock opened at C$6.13 on Thursday. Aphria Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.65 and a 12 month high of C$8.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.83. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.95.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

