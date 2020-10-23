Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its price objective lifted by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APTX has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $149.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.21.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The firm had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 48,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aptinyx by 164.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 128,583 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptinyx by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 16,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

