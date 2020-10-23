Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.

APTD stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.26) on Monday. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a market capitalization of $251.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

About Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aptitude Software and Microgen Financial Systems. The Aptitude Software segment provides a suite of specialized finance management software applications for banking, healthcare, insurance, and telecommunications customers.

