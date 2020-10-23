Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) in a report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on the stock.
APTD stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.26) on Monday. Aptitude Software Group has a 52 week low of GBX 247 ($3.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 670 ($8.75). The company has a market capitalization of $251.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 449.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 413.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.
About Aptitude Software Group
