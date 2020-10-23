Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aquestive Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.29.

AQST opened at $5.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.55. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. UBS Group AG increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 91.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 95,381 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 60.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 57.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 136,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

