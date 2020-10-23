Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company which is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a portfolio of drug candidates for chronic hepatitis B infection. The Company’s products include TKM-HBV, Cyclophilin Inhibitor-OCB-030, TLR9 Agonist (CYT-003), Capsid Assembly Inhibitors, Surface Antigen Secretion Inhibitors, STING Agonists, cccDNA Formation Inhibitors, cccDNA Epigenetic Modifiers, TKM-PLK1, GI-NET and ACC, HCC, TKM-Ebola, TKM-Ebola-Guinea, TKM-Marburg, TKM-HTG and TKM-ALDH which are in different clinical trial stage. Arbutus Biopharma Corp, formerly known as Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

ABUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $235.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.43. Arbutus Biopharma has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $9.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 106,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 166,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,047,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 175,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

