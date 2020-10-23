Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Arrow Financial stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy bought 3,000 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $82,230.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 9,285 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

