ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their buy rating on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) (LON:ASC) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,825 ($63.04) price objective on shares of ASOS Plc (ASC.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. ASOS Plc (ASC.L) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,842.29 ($63.26).

LON:ASC opened at GBX 4,691 ($61.29) on Tuesday. ASOS Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,548 ($72.48). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,027.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,655.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.18.

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,070 ($66.24) per share, for a total transaction of £99,828.30 ($130,426.31).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

