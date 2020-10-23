Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) had its price target raised by B. Riley from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ASPN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.89.

Shares of ASPN stock opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.71. Aspen Aerogels has a 52 week low of $4.09 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $24.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktop Capital Management II L.P. now owns 2,939,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 428,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,348 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc, an aerogel technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets worldwide. The company provides Pyrogel XT-E that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market with operating temperatures greater than 400 C; Pyrogel XTF to provide strong protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

