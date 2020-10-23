ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. CSFB assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

