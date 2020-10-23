ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $7.62 and a twelve month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 9.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

