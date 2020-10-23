ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s (ASAZY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.77. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

