Aston Bay (CVE:BAY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Shares of Aston Bay Holdings Ltd (CVE:BAY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 154525 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43.

About Aston Bay (CVE:BAY)

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for copper and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Storm Copper and Seal Zinc project that consists of 134 contiguous mining claims and 12 prospecting permits covering an area of approximately 414,538 hectares on Somerset Island, Nunavut, Canada.

