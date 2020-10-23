Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) in a report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $63.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200-day moving average is $47.42. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $69.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $2.64. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CMO Michael Steen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $778,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 153,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,177,148.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $269,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,017.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,240 shares of company stock valued at $6,332,453 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $11,313,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 428,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,353 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,519,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,454,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2,558,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 127,920 shares in the last quarter.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

