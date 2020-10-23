Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $196.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Atlassian’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Atlassian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $195.63.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $203.08 on Tuesday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $216.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.19 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.16.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.32. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 122.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,679,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,023,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,251 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,258,000 after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 79.0% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,094,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,238,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at $174,857,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 64.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 789,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 309,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

