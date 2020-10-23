Atomic Wallet Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $176,551.00 (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and approximately $176,551.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atomic Wallet Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00006256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00093555 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00239018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $167.86 or 0.01295790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000207 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00142644 BTC.

Atomic Wallet Coin Profile

Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 tokens. Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io

Atomic Wallet Coin Token Trading

Atomic Wallet Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

