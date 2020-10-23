AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target Cut to $31.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on T. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.
Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $201.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.
