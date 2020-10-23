Aurora (AOA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.52 Million

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Aurora token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Kucoin, Indodax and CoinEgg. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $24.99 million and $9.52 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Aurora has traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034711 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.21 or 0.04548505 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00314583 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00030078 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aurora Token Trading

Aurora can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, CoinEgg, Kucoin and Indodax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

