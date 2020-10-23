Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) Receives C$9.53 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$9.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACB. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$21.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$18.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Shares of TSE ACB opened at C$6.36 on Tuesday. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of C$5.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$61.80. The stock has a market cap of $772.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.21.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.