Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) Given a €60.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Aurubis AG (NDA.F) (ETR:NDA) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NDA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis AG (NDA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Aurubis AG (NDA.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.04 ($63.58).

Aurubis AG (NDA.F) stock opened at €62.36 ($73.36) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a PE ratio of 10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is €59.87 and its 200-day moving average is €54.58. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €30.05 ($35.35) and a fifty-two week high of €62.90 ($74.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.92, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and metal-bearing recycling materials to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

