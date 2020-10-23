Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) & B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Head to Head Comparison

Auryn Resources (NYSE:AUG) and B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Auryn Resources has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B2Gold has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Auryn Resources and B2Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auryn Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A B2Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

B2Gold has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.00%. Given B2Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe B2Gold is more favorable than Auryn Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Auryn Resources and B2Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auryn Resources N/A -27.88% -24.30% B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Auryn Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.0% of B2Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auryn Resources and B2Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auryn Resources N/A N/A -$10.50 million ($0.11) -13.18 B2Gold $1.16 billion 6.18 $293.38 million $0.14 48.57

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Auryn Resources. Auryn Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than B2Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

B2Gold beats Auryn Resources on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its two flagship properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada; and the Sombrero copper-gold project located in Ayacucho province of Southwestern Peru. The company was formerly known as Georgetown Capital Corp. and changed its name to Auryn Resources Inc. in October 2013. Auryn Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

