Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Austria and New Zealand Banking’s principal activities are the provision of general banking services, hire purchase and general finance, life assurance, property development, mortgage lending and other financial services. The Group operates within Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, the Americas and the Middle East. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

ANZBY opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.29. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $19.37.

About Australia and New Zealand Banking Group

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Americas. The company's Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third party brokers, as well as offers financial planning services.

