AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Raised to C$27.00 at Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price objective boosted by Cormark from C$20.25 to C$27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ACQ. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$13.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. CIBC raised shares of AutoCanada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of AutoCanada from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

ACQ stock opened at C$22.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.24. The stock has a market cap of $627.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15. AutoCanada has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 472.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$727.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$597.03 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

