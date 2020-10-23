Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AutoWeb, Inc. provides consumer leads and associated marketing services primarily to automotive dealers and manufacturers throughout the United States. It also provides consumers with robust and original online automotive content. AutoWeb Inc., formerly known as Autobytel Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, CA. “

Get Autoweb alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AUTO. Barrington Research raised Autoweb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Lake Street Capital raised Autoweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Autoweb from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.50.

NASDAQ:AUTO opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.98. Autoweb has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $49.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.51.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.06 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 50.53% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autoweb will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autoweb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Autoweb (AUTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Autoweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.