AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,355.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $1,425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,436,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter worth $56,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 52.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $1,175.55. The stock had a trading volume of 151,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,524. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,184.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,121.76. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $684.91 and a 12-month high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

