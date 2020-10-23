AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,175.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,184.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,121.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 target price (up previously from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,330.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

