Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) Trading Down 34.8%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY)’s stock price traded down 34.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 8,159,415 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 645% from the average session volume of 1,095,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price target on Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) from C$0.60 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.32. The firm has a market cap of $193.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) (CVE:XLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.47 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY.V) Company Profile (CVE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company engages in the cultivation of cannabis; and development and distribution of cannabis products. It offers products, such as soft chews, vape cartridges, vape pens, pre-rolled cannabis, chocolates, and cannabis oil spray and oil drops through retail stores under the Kolab Project, Foray, and Dosecan brand names.

