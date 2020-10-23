AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

AVEO opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $148.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $10.71.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.09. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 million. As a group, analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 886.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 3,952,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

