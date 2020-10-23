Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AXTA. Goldman Sachs Group raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

AXTA stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.85, a PEG ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.55. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $22.24.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 1.99%. Equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 40,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $980,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,181,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 534,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $12,106,122.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 620,384 shares of company stock worth $14,200,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 601.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,279,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,001,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,686,000 after buying an additional 2,633,738 shares during the period. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 133.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,898.5% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,402,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

