B. Riley Boosts BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $35.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BLFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.50.

BLFS stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $914.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.31, a PEG ratio of 92.30 and a beta of 1.44. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.91.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 192,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,087.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,703 shares of company stock worth $7,439,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 111.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 31.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

