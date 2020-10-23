B. Riley Raises EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Price Target to $6.20

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $6.10 to $6.20 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EMKR. ValuEngine cut EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCORE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EMKR opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. EMCORE has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.05 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 23.14% and a negative net margin of 22.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EMCORE will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Domenik acquired 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,778 shares in the company, valued at $187,340.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,237 shares of company stock valued at $48,897. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 23.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 20.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 12.9% in the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 130,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers for the CATV, satellite communications, and wireless markets.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.