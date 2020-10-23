Baader Bank Analysts Give DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) a €14.50 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) alerts:

Shares of DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €10.02 ($11.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €10.59 and its 200 day moving average is €11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65. DIC Asset AG has a 1 year low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 1 year high of €17.40 ($20.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $807.48 million and a PE ratio of 8.95.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.