Baader Bank Analysts Give Evotec (ETR:EVT) a €28.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evotec and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of EVT opened at €23.18 ($27.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.96. Evotec has a 52 week low of €17.17 ($20.20) and a 52 week high of €26.77 ($31.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.17.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody platform; INDiGO, a program for accelerating the early drug candidates into the clinic stage; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; and integrated drug discovery services.

