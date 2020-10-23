Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €54.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.50 ($71.18) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Nemetschek and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.06 ($73.01).

Shares of NEM opened at €60.60 ($71.29) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 54.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is €63.42 and its 200 day moving average is €61.81.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

